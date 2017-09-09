Despite strong opening, Hayden Moore’s Bearcats team loses to Michigan Wolverines

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ANN ARBOR – Despite a strong beginning, the Cincinnati Bearcats – led by former Clay-Chalkville quarterback Hayden Moore – played the Michigan Wolverines but were beaten at 36-14.

Last week, Moore’s team had a good game against the Austin Peay Governors, beating them at 26-14. Moore finished 17-for-28 for 151 yards. Today, the game did not turn out as well for Moore as turnovers and missed opportunities caused the the tide to turn.

In the first quarter, Moore overthrew the ball, which was intercepted by Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel. Kinnel then returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, another interception was made by Lavert Hill, who returned the ball 24 yards.

Cincinnati finished with 200 yards, include 68 yards rushing, according to Detroit News. Michigan finished with 414 yards.