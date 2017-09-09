Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma, Alabama to receive evacuees

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

As Hurricane Irma gathers strength, the government of Florida is bracing for the storm by moving its people out of harm’s way. While its effect on Alabama will not be as strong, we could still get a taste of it as it hurdles towards Florida and affects a portion of Georgia. In the meantime, hotels in Trussville are being filled up with people fleeing the storm and Birmingham is preparing to take evacuees.

A weather report by AL.com says that the hurricane may make a landfall on Florida’s west coast shores on Sunday and then move northward.

Depending on how the hurricane shifts, central Alabama could be looking at wind gusts of 25-35 mph and one to three inches of rain, mainly in the eastern portion.

According to a press release, Birmingham Mayor William Bell met with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross this morning to discuss handling storm shelters.

Evacuees are expected to fill shelters in the state from the south all the way up to the north.

Currently, the shelter at Alabama State University in Montgomery is at 25 percent capacity. When it reaches 2/3 capacity, the Bill Harris Arena on 2337 Bessemer Road will open to take in more people. The arena was chosen due to its large size and parking space. Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham will be the drop off location for donated supplies, canned goods and bottled water from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Monday.