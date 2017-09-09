Shooting in Birmingham leaves victim with life threatening injury

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: September 09, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A man has suffered a life-threatening injury following a shooting in north Birmingham.

According to WIAT, the man, who has not been identified by police, was shot on the 2000 block of Stouts Road in Birmingham. When police responded to the scene, he was transported to UAB Hospital where his condition is critical.

No suspects have been taken into custody. This story will be updated as details emerge.

