Springville drops region opener at Mortimer Jordan

By Chris Megginson

For The Tribune

KIMBERLY — Mortimer Jordan shut out the Springville Tigers 41-0 in the first half en route to a 41-14 win Friday night at Jimmie Trotter Stadium.

The Blue Devils took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter to begin their defense of the Class 5A, Region 6 title. Springville scored its only two touchdowns in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Brant Brown and a 9-yard pass from freshman quarterback Pearson Baldwin to sophomore Jase Hayes.

Springville gained 115 yards on offense, most all in the second half, while Mortimer Jordan collected 406 yards.

“They run their program and have a 6A-type program playing 5A. They’re able to do more than we are and they overpower us,” said Steve Davis, Springville’s head coach. “When you play a team that is bigger and faster, you have to try to pick something to take away. We tried to take away their running game the best we could, but they were physically that much bigger and it was a very difficult matchup for us.”

Mortimer Jordan moves to 2-1 on the season.

Springville (0-2, 0-1 Region 6) will host West Point High School (1-2, 0-1 Region 6) for Military Appreciation and First Responders Night on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Anyone holding a military ID or first responders ID will have free admission to the game.