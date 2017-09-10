Gov. Kay Ivey activates national guard, emergency services for Hurricane Irma

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

In an effort to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Irma, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey authorized the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton to level one and activated the Alabama National Guard for duty.

“As Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the United States, Alabama must be prepared in the event the storm comes our way,” she said on the page. “We must also be prepared to help meet the needs of our neighboring states that may face the brunt of the storm.”

A resource page was set up on the governor’s website to provide more information. In addition to preparing Alabama for potential storms, Ivey pledged help for other states affected by the hurricane.

“I have spoken with Governor Scott of Florida and pledged the full support of the people of Alabama,” she said. “I am also remaining in contact with my emergency operations team to monitor any threat Irma may pose to our state. In that vein, I have declared a State of Emergency so that we can respond however necessary at the appropriate time.”