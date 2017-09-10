Jefferson County and St. Clair County schools closed due to weather threat

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –With eastern Alabama under a tropical storm warning, St. Clair County Schools and Jefferson County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, according to the BOE.

All after school activities have been cancelled.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the eastern half of Alabama, including St. Clair and Blount counties, in advance of Hurricane Irma. The warning is expected to remain in effect through Tuesday or Wednesday.