 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Jefferson County and St. Clair County schools closed due to weather threat

Jefferson County and St. Clair County schools closed due to weather threat

Posted by: Posted date: September 10, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –With eastern Alabama under a tropical storm warning, St. Clair County Schools and Jefferson County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, according to the BOE.

All after school activities have been cancelled.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the eastern half of Alabama, including St. Clair and Blount counties, in advance of Hurricane Irma. The warning is expected to remain in effect through Tuesday or Wednesday.

You can read more about the tropical storm warning for the local area here.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top