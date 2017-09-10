National Weather Service offers tips for central, eastern Alabama in case of storms
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
As eastern Alabama faces the effects of a tropical storm, it looks like some of the central portion may get a taste of bad weather soon. National Weather Service Birmingham has put out a list of tips that may help people stay safe in case of storms caused by Hurricane Irma, which has made its landfall in Florida.
According to NWS Birmingham, there may be winds sustained 30-50 mph with gusts up to 55-70 mph. Power outages and downed trees are possible if storms become severe. There will be updates as storms draw closer to central Alabama.
The tips are:
- Bring in any fairly lightweight or high-profile belongings inside to prevent them becoming flying projectiles.
- Bring vehicles into carports or garages if available.
- Charge cell phones and mobile devices used for communication.
- Ensure plenty of batteries on hand for flashlights and battery-operated devices in case of power outages.