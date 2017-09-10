St. Clair County schools closed due to weather threat

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: September 10, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reorts

ST. Clair County –With eastern Alabama under a tropical storm warning, St. Clair County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, according to the BOE.

