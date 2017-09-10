St. Clair County schools closed due to weather threat
From The Trussville Tribune staff reorts
ST. Clair County –With eastern Alabama under a tropical storm warning, St. Clair County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, according to the BOE.
