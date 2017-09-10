Trussville City Schools will close on Monday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville City Schools will be closed on Monday due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Irma. All after school activities are also canceled for Monday. A decision on whether to close on Tuesday will be made no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, said superintendent Pattie Neill.

“We will close schools if our students are in the line of threat because student safety is of paramount importance,” Neill said. “That’s what we’ll be looking for as we make the decision on Monday as to whether we close on Tuesday.”

Monday will not be an eLearning day.