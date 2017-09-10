 [fiatalert]
Trussville City Schools will close on Monday

Posted by: Posted date: September 10, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville City Schools will be closed on Monday due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Irma. All after school activities are also canceled for Monday. A decision on whether to close on Tuesday will be made no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, said superintendent Pattie Neill.

“We will close schools if our students are in the line of threat because student safety is of paramount importance,” Neill said. “That’s what we’ll be looking for as we make the decision on Monday as to whether we close on Tuesday.”

Monday will not be an eLearning day.

Comments

  1. Stanley A. Vining Jr. says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Why?

  2. Laura Watson Owen says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Surely you are joking….

  3. Brooke Byrd Garrison says:
    September 10, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Y’all 😂

  4. Gary Bowers says:
    September 10, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    That’s a bunch of BS. Any excuse to get out of work.

