Birmingham opening Boutwell Auditorium, storm shelters to prepare for worst-case scenario

From The Trussville Tribune staff report

Concern about severe weather in Birmingham later today prompted city officials to prepare for the worst and offer shelter to those in need.

This morning the city’s SWIFT alert ( Snow, Wind, Ice, Fire, Tornado) was activated. When in SWIFT mode, city officers and other first responders stay late, come in early and make sure all critical positions are covered.

At 11 a.m., the city’s safe rooms tornado shelters in western Birmingham were opened. Boutwell Auditorium will open at 2 p.m. for anyone who needs shelter.

The auditorium is located at 1930 8th Avenue North. To contact the facility, call 254-2820.

Jim Coker, director of the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency, said areas normally prone to flooding will be more at risk if weather today. He said flooding and downed trees are the greatest risk from the possible storms.

“If you see standing water, don’t drive through it,” Coker reminded motorists.

Coker said if stormy weather occurs it will most likely start late this afternoon and last through late this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour today. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch is possible for today with new precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible for tonight.

For up-to-date information on storm information, Coker recommends following the Jefferson County EMA Twitter account.