Birmingham police searching for possible third suspect in homicide of teenager

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Two days after Birmingham Police Officers arrested and charged two young men for the murder of a Birmingham teen, a third suspect in the case is being sought, according to a report from Carol Robinson.

On Sept. 5, Terrius Hilliard, 15, was walking with a friend to a recreation center in Ensley when he was shot by someone in a white Dodge Charger. Hilliard was struck in the chest before he fled the scene and collapsed. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was a student at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham.

After responding to the scene, police began searching for the car. They eventually tracked down the suspects who had been using the car. hontaye Cobb, 17, and Aubrey King, 18, were arrested and later formally charged with capital murder.

Now police say that a third suspect in the case may still be at large. During the search for the suspects, investigators discovered that the Dodge Charger was seen at the the Mystic Convenience store in the 1200 block of 40th Street in Ensley. Footage from security cameras were reviewed by police, who found that a man left the car and went inside the store. When police officers approached the car, it fled before the man who exited it could return.

Images from the security cameras have been released.

Anyone who may have information on the third suspect is advised to contact BPD homicide investigators at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.