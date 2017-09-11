 [fiatalert]
Center Point postpones Chamber luncheon

Posted by: Posted date: September 11, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Center Point Chamber of Commerce is re-scheduling its September luncheon due anticipated inclement weather from Tropical Storm Irma.

Center Point City Hall

The event will by held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Center Point City Hall.

September is the luncheon in which the Chamber of Commerce traditionally introduces its new ambassadors. However, organizers said the group does not want anyone to venture out if the weather may be dangerous.

Those who can attend the rescheduled event are urged to RSVP.

