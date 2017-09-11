Gov. Kay Ivey extends deadline on voter registration for Senate primary run-off

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – The deadline to register for the Republican Primary Run-off Election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat has been extended by one day, according to a press release from the office of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. She signed Executive Order 711 to extend the deadline today due to inclement weather.

Registration can be done through https://www.alabamainteractive.org/sos/voter_registration/voterRegistrationWelcome.action.

“With today being the deadline to register to vote in September’s runoff, it only makes sense to extend the deadline to tomorrow because of the current weather situation in our state,” Ivey said in the press release. “Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy, and I’m proud to direct the Secretary of State and local boards of registrars to ensure that Alabamians can register tomorrow and still be eligible to vote September 26th.”

The election will be held on Sept. 26 with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.