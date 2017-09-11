 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Hanceville man arrested for rape, sodomy and child abuse

Hanceville man arrested for rape, sodomy and child abuse

Posted by: Posted date: September 11, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Friday arrested Joshua Sean Tytler, 37, of Hanceville, for sexual abuse of a child under 12, two counts of rape and two counts of first degree sodomy.

Joshua Sean Tytler

After an investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, investigators discovered  the suspect had allegedly sexually molested a minor over several years. The victim is known to the suspect. The victim came forward to sheriff’s investigators with the help of friends.

Due to the graphic nature of this crime CCSO will not be releasing any details.

“These type cases are very difficult to work as law enforcement because we can’t imagine how anyone could harm a child. There are no words that describe the punishment for someone that hurts a child,”  Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a prepared statement. “I would like to thank our investigators and deputies who worked on this case.”

Tytler is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with a $90,000 cash bond.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top