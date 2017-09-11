Hanceville man arrested for rape, sodomy and child abuse

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Friday arrested Joshua Sean Tytler, 37, of Hanceville, for sexual abuse of a child under 12, two counts of rape and two counts of first degree sodomy.

After an investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, investigators discovered the suspect had allegedly sexually molested a minor over several years. The victim is known to the suspect. The victim came forward to sheriff’s investigators with the help of friends.

Due to the graphic nature of this crime CCSO will not be releasing any details.

“These type cases are very difficult to work as law enforcement because we can’t imagine how anyone could harm a child. There are no words that describe the punishment for someone that hurts a child,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a prepared statement. “I would like to thank our investigators and deputies who worked on this case.”

Tytler is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center with a $90,000 cash bond.