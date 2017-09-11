Trussville City School announces school out for Tuesday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Trussville City Schools officials announced schools will be closed Tuesday.

Also eLearning will not be required for this day.

The decision was made after the state governor declared a State of Emergency for those counties under weather warnings.

At this time, Jefferson County is under a wind advisory and St. Clair County is under a tropical storm warning.

The Trussville City Schools district is expected to resume school on a regular schedule Wednesday.