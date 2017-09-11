From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Trussville City Schools will be closed on Tuesday, according to superintendent Pattie Neill. All after school activities are canceled.

The statement from TCS said, “The Governor has declared a State of Emergency for those counties under weather warnings. At this time, Jefferson County is under a wind advisory and St. Clair County is under a tropical storm warning. Therefore, TCS will be closed Tuesday, September 12, 2017. eLearning is not required for this day.”

TCS will resume school on a regular schedule Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.