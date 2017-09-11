VIDEO: Locking up looters in Florida

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: September 11, 2017

From The Trusville Tribune staff reports

FLORIDA –Natural disasters bring out the best in mankind with countless stories of neighbors helping neighbors and even total strangers helping strangers.  Unfortunately, these same events often bring out the worst of society – looters.

Miami-Dade police have arrested at least 28 alleged looters and used their incarceration to make a point.

In Fort Lauderdale, a local television station news team from WPLG caught some of the looting on video.

A 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew is in effect. Police hope that will help curtail the break-ins or at least make the looters easier to spot if law abiding citizens are home.

Tampa mayor Bob Buckhorn said the lawbreakers will be dealt with harshly.

Comments

  1. Kathy Goforth Bernklau says:
    September 12, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Always scum out there

