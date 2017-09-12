Anniston man, 43, killed near Talladega

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash today claimed the life of an Anniston man.

Chet Alan Hafley, 43, was killed when the 1995 Honda Odyssey he was driving left the roadway on Jennifer Road and overturned.

Hafley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that speed may have been a factor in the wreck.

The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. today about seven miles north of Talladega.