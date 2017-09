Robert Lee Hardy Jr., 61, was booked in Jefferson County Jail on Monday, charged in the death of Hajile Watkins Jr.

The crash occurred on I-59 southbound near the Tallapoosa Street exit.

Hajile died on April 17 at Children’s of Alabama hospital.

Hardy’s bond is set at $25,000 bond.

According to an article by Carol Robinson, Hardy is accused of being intoxicated on alcohol, hydrocodone and a prescription muscle relaxer when the fatal wreck happened.