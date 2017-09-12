Jimmy John’s eatery now open in Trussville
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 5431 Patrick Way is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of Trussville.
“This will be our first store in Trussville and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Brandon Stewart in a press release. “My team and I are big supporters of the local community and love the opportunity to serve them.”
The store is now hiring new employees. Those interested in applying can visit pleaseapplyonline.com/starboardjj or by stop by the store, which is open daily 11 a.m. to10 p.m.
Stewart says he plans to hire 30 employees.
Currently there are more than 2,700 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.
The new Jimmy John’s in Trussville will deliver sandwiches right to your door for those inside the delivery area, and offer catering for any occasion. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at (205) 655-4104, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.
Comments
Jake
Looks like next door to Zoe’s
Crystalyn Egger Stembridge
Jim Bailes
Beau Wilson
My kids lived off Jimmy John’s when they were in Auburn.
Jim stick
Adam Franklin
Cayce Lindsey
Stacey Turner Petty
Brian Phillips
Austin Phillips
Justin Taylor
Stefanie Simonetti Martin
Cary yay!
Crystalyn Egger Stembridge
Kaila Kristine Cherry
Nikolas Mckinney Emma Katherine Sullivan
Erin Piper dinner date!?!?
Kourtney Nilsen
Eric Hill
I’ve got the parents coming over tonight. Dinner tmrw before church!?
I’ve never eaten at Jimmy John’s. How is it different from Subway, Mama Gold burgs, Firehouse or any of the others?
Adam Weekley
Gary N Chris DeGreen
Mark Rogers
Layton Wysor
Henry Bee Jr David Artus
Elizabeth Pannell
Mario Pendleton
Abby Aderholt Harwood
Brittaney Wilhite Falk it’s open!
Can’t wait til Hartley is born so I can eat it!!
Jay-Rebecca Parker
Marco Turner
Chris Bailey
Yey this makes me happy.
Similar but love they deliver.
Robi Miller Cole
Over priced and overrated.
Wish there was still a jersey mikes
Austin LaDon Morris
Terri Edwards McVay
Savanna Sloan
Kristen Smith
Don Richwagen
Cary Perkins
Bruce Steward
Yay! Another option!
I’ve never eaten there before
Freaky fast.
Sharon Seibers Keane
Tom Keane
Jeremy Schleicher yayyyyy!
Amanda Jordan
Matt Salter
Jason Gay
Bonnie Gay Colley
April Murray, Michael Murray
Desiree’ Brooks
Rebecca
WE HAVE TO GO
Love Jimmy Johns
What am I not ordering at Jimmy John’s that makes them popular? Not impressed with them.
Yay finally!!!
Jeffrey Hatchett!!
Bout fucking time…. Jimmy Johns you were suppose to let me know dick.
Eric Small just in time before we leave.
Jim Stick I’m pretty sure it was John jimmy seems nice!
JoeyandSarah Veitch
Lindsey Williams
You didn’t tell me you had decided on her name!
Oh! Yeah Hartley Grace 😊
Ashley Love Kirkland
Where is is located? Not familiar with address
The new shopping center in Trussville beside Zoe’s kitchen
Hope it’s better than the one on south side
Yay 🙏
Jessica West Coleman
Yaaasssss!! 🙌🙌
Abby Michelle Chiarella
Trey Hammett
Yumm