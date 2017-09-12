Jimmy John’s eatery now open in Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 5431 Patrick Way is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of Trussville.

“This will be our first store in Trussville and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Brandon Stewart in a press release. “My team and I are big supporters of the local community and love the opportunity to serve them.”

The store is now hiring new employees. Those interested in applying can visit pleaseapplyonline.com/starboardjj or by stop by the store, which is open daily 11 a.m. to10 p.m.

Stewart says he plans to hire 30 employees.

Currently there are more than 2,700 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.

The new Jimmy John’s in Trussville will deliver sandwiches right to your door for those inside the delivery area, and offer catering for any occasion. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at (205) 655-4104, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.