 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Food/Entertainment » Jimmy John’s eatery now open in Trussville

Jimmy John’s eatery now open in Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: September 12, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 5431 Patrick Way is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of Trussville.

Three Jimmy John employees making sandwiches in this file photo.

“This will be our first store in Trussville and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Brandon Stewart in a press release. “My team and I are big supporters of the local community and love the opportunity to serve them.”

The store is now hiring new employees. Those interested in applying can visit pleaseapplyonline.com/starboardjj or by stop by the store, which is open daily 11 a.m. to10 p.m. 

Stewart says he plans to hire 30 employees.

Currently there are more than 2,700 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.

The new Jimmy John’s in Trussville will deliver sandwiches right to your door for those inside the delivery area, and offer catering for any occasion. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at (205) 655-4104, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.

Comments

  1. Taylor D Duncan says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Jake

  2. Taylor D Duncan says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Looks like next door to Zoe’s

  3. Carrie Thrasher Blackerby says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Crystalyn Egger Stembridge

  4. Allyson Nicole Bailes says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Jim Bailes

  5. Brenna Wilson says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Beau Wilson

  6. Pamela Whittington Shepard says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    My kids lived off Jimmy John’s when they were in Auburn.

  7. Matthew Browning says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:34 pm

  8. Michael Shane Humphryes says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Jim stick

  9. Lauren Davis Franklin says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Adam Franklin

  10. KriStin CoBb Lindsey says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Cayce Lindsey

  11. Roni Shaw Deal says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Stacey Turner Petty

  12. Laura Phillips says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Brian Phillips

  13. Kerry Phillips says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Austin Phillips

  14. Tiffany Taylor says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Justin Taylor

  15. Robi Miller Cole says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Stefanie Simonetti Martin

  16. Laura McLaughlin says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Cary yay!

  17. Thomas Burleson says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:43 pm

  18. Cathryn Caufield Hester says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Crystalyn Egger Stembridge

  19. Brooke Naramore McKinney says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Kaila Kristine Cherry

  20. Brooke Naramore McKinney says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Nikolas Mckinney Emma Katherine Sullivan

  21. Crystalyn Egger Stembridge says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Erin Piper dinner date!?!?

  22. Kimberly Nilsen says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Kourtney Nilsen

  23. Whitney Blackwell Hill says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Eric Hill

  24. Erin Piper says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    I’ve got the parents coming over tonight. Dinner tmrw before church!?

  25. Jennifer W Bain says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    I’ve never eaten at Jimmy John’s. How is it different from Subway, Mama Gold burgs, Firehouse or any of the others?

  26. Elizabeth Thacker Weekley says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Adam Weekley

  27. Emily DeGreen says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Gary N Chris DeGreen

  28. Brooke McLeod says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Mark Rogers

  29. Gina Lawson-Wysor says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Layton Wysor

  30. Danielle Bee says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Henry Bee Jr David Artus

  31. Lauren Howard says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Elizabeth Pannell

  32. Lynnette Pendleton says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Mario Pendleton

  33. Tuyet Nguyen says:
    September 12, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Abby Aderholt Harwood

  34. Ashley Wilhite Hunt says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Brittaney Wilhite Falk it’s open!

  35. Stefanie Simonetti Martin says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Can’t wait til Hartley is born so I can eat it!!

  36. Kari Overturf Drott says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Jay-Rebecca Parker

  37. Sarah Turner says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Marco Turner

  38. Emily Hodge Bailey says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Chris Bailey

  39. Marco Turner says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Yey this makes me happy.

  40. Becky Flippin Holcombe says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Similar but love they deliver.

  41. Ched Z. Cole says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Robi Miller Cole

  42. Emmett Haislip says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Over priced and overrated.

  43. Justin Mcculley says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Wish there was still a jersey mikes

  44. Missy Milligan Morris says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Austin LaDon Morris

  45. Mandi McVay Smith says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Terri Edwards McVay

  46. Renee Overton Williams says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Savanna Sloan

  47. Lauren Jessen says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Kristen Smith

  48. Kathy Funderburke Richwagen says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Don Richwagen

  49. Jill Perkins says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    Cary Perkins

  50. Brianne Scott says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Bruce Steward

  51. Laura W Garner says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Yay! Another option!

  52. Kaila Kristine Cherry says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    I’ve never eaten there before

  53. Kim Garrett Hendrix says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Freaky fast.

  54. Annabelle Keane says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Sharon Seibers Keane

  55. Annabelle Keane says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Tom Keane

  56. Casey Downey Schleicher says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Jeremy Schleicher yayyyyy!

  57. Jacquelyn Overstreet says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Amanda Jordan

  58. Ashley Myers Salter says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Matt Salter

  59. Micah Colley says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Jason Gay
    Bonnie Gay Colley

  60. Sheila Pitt Murray says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    April Murray, Michael Murray

  61. Banita Brooks says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Desiree’ Brooks

  62. Jared Keath says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Rebecca

  63. Rebecca Grace Ritchie says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    WE HAVE TO GO

  64. Tommy King says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Love Jimmy Johns

  65. Lori Chandler Pruitt says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    What am I not ordering at Jimmy John’s that makes them popular? Not impressed with them.

  66. Terri Edwards McVay says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Yay finally!!!

  67. Emily Serafin Hatchett says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Jeffrey Hatchett!!

  68. Jim Stick says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Bout fucking time…. Jimmy Johns you were suppose to let me know dick.

  69. Marah Small says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Eric Small just in time before we leave.

  70. Michael Shane Humphryes says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Jim Stick I’m pretty sure it was John jimmy seems nice!

  71. Jasmine Cronan-veitch says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    JoeyandSarah Veitch

  72. Jacob Williams says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Lindsey Williams

  73. Robi Miller Cole says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    You didn’t tell me you had decided on her name!

  74. Stefanie Simonetti Martin says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Oh! Yeah Hartley Grace 😊

  75. Amanda Love says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Ashley Love Kirkland

  76. Pam McIntosh Daniel says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Where is is located? Not familiar with address

  77. Megan Hall says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    The new shopping center in Trussville beside Zoe’s kitchen

  78. Heather Peacock says:
    September 12, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Hope it’s better than the one on south side

  79. Emma Katherine Sullivan says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Yay 🙏

  80. Kaysie Whitehead Lamb says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Jessica West Coleman

  81. Jessica West Coleman says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Yaaasssss!! 🙌🙌

  82. Christian Terrell says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Abby Michelle Chiarella

  83. Emily Hammett says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Trey Hammett

  84. Don Richwagen says:
    September 12, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Yumm

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top