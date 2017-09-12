Pelham Police: Bessemer man arrested after shooting at officers

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Bessemer man fired at Pelham police officers late Monday night when they tried to take him into custody following a traffic stop.

John Arden Mason, 38, faces two counts of attempted murder, attempting to elude, obstruction of justice, carrying a pistol without a license and second-degree possession of marijuana. He is currently incarcerated at Shelby County Jail with a bond set at $137,000.

No one was injured during the incident that began when officer stopped Mason’s vehicle at about 11:45 p.m., according to an article by al.com reporter Carol Robinson.

The traffic stop took place on Valleydale Road near Interstate 65.

While speaking with officers, Mason drove away at a high rate of speed. The authorities pursued him on Valleydale Road to a Lowes store parking lot.

Mason allegedly fired at the officers several times after leaving his vehicle.

Hoover police, assisted by tracking dogs, helped catch Mason.

On Aug. 17 Mason was arrested for felony theft of property, according to court records, stemming from a July 28 incident that occurred in Besssemer.

According to Robinson’s report, Mason was wanted on domestic violence charges in Bessemer.