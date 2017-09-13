Alabama Board of Education superintendent drops out

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Embattled Alabama superintendent Michael Sentance resigned this morning.

Many of those following his complicated relationship with the state’s board of education and vocal Alabama educators’ displeasure with the superintendent expected Sentance to be fired at this Thursday’s regular board meeting.

Sentance ruffled feathers when he proposed the state adopt its own test to measure academic achievement. More recently, Sentance was criticized for a possible budget deficit the state’s education department may face.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County teacher union, a group with about 2,000 members, passed a vote of no confidence in Sentance, and called for him to be axed. In a press release, the teacher union’s president, Marrianne Hayward called Sentance’s job performance a “dismal failure.”

Last year, state school board members gave Sentance low marks in an evaluation of the superintendent.

Sentance, who has admitted publicly that communication was not his strong suite, reportedly had little to say to the press about the reason he decided to step down.