Alabama Board of Education superintendent resigns

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Embattled Alabama superintendent Michael Sentance resigned this morning.

“I understand that Governor Ivy’s office negotiated the conclusion to his employment, and this will be voted on tomorrow by the full Board,” state board member Mary Scott Hunter said. “I think this is the best way to respect Mr. Sentance and his service to our state, save the taxpayers money, and most importantly stay focused on our students.”

Hunter was appreciative of Sentance’s service, but ready to move forward and focus on the work ahead.

“Sentance did some good things while he was here, and I appreciate that,” Hunter said. “Now it’s time to look ahead. We have a number of issues we need to solve and some are very pressing. The Board needs to do some serious self reflection as well.”

Sentance visited local schools in Trussville and Clay in March and said he was impressed with what he found.

“Here we saw, in science classes and engineering classes, culinary arts and even in the elementary program, you saw great teachers doing great work,” he said after visiting Trussville City Schools. “This is a program we can learn a lot from.”