Bessemer teen charged with rape, cruelty to animals, other crimes

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Bessemer teen charged with a plethora of violent crimes is in jail with a bond set at $540,000.

Treveon Deshawn Weaver, 19, is charged with three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first -degree kidnapping, and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary and cruelty to animals. He was arrested Friday.

According to an article by al.com reporter Carol Robinson, Weaver He already was awaiting trial on a 2016 burglary charge in Midfield.

The crimes stem from a July 22 incident. Few details have been released, but authorities said the victims were a couple in their early 40s.

Charging documents state that Weaver entered the couple’s home armed with a gun. While in the course of committing the theft of two cell phones, he knocked out two teeth of the family’s dog and assaulted both the man and the woman. Details of their physical injuries weren’t made available.