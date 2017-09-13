 [fiatalert]
Man standing on shoulder of I-65 killed when Freightliner hit his parked car

Posted by: Posted date: September 13, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday claimed the life of a Montevallo man.

Bruce Eugene Reynolds, 66, was standing on the shoulder of Interstate 65 north when his 2010 Honda Accord was struck by a 2018 Freightliner driven by Charles McPhillomy III, 35, of Killeen, Texas.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

McPhillomy was not injured.

The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday about one mile north of Calera.

