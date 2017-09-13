Residents near Trussville firing range say noise still an issue; city officials say business seeking solution

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE ­­— More than a month after neighbors of an indoor firing range complained about noise from the facility at a Trussville City Council meeting, three residents on Tuesday informed the council that little has changed.

Shone Waite, who lives on Deerfoot Crossing Drive, told councilors at a regularly scheduled meeting that on Sunday her television did little to drown out the bangs of gunfire from the range as she tried to nap.

Mayor Buddy Choat assured the trio that he has seen evidence that the proprietors of Sheepdog Firearms are working on a solution to the noise problem.

After Tuesday’s council meeting, city attorney Rick Stotser spoke with the Crossings of Deerfoot neighborhood residents about the methodology being used to systematically soundproof the shooting range.

Chris Cremers, another resident of the Crossings of Deerfoot neighborhood who spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting, said he realizes that resolving the issue will take some time. However, he said he would like for a timeline for the project to be established.

“I think our greatest fear is that the situation will continue to drag on,” he said.

Also he said he wanted to establish a information chain between the city officials, the business owners and the homeowners so residents in the area are kept updated on progress.

Choat said Charles Kessler, a real estate developer and broker in the neighborhood, and Stotser recently walked through the gun range with one of the owners to see the steps that have been taken to eliminate the noise. Choat called the efforts “substantial.”

In addition to insulation recently installed, Choat said Sheepdog Firearms owners plan to install additional soundproofing material next week.

“There has been progress made,” Choat said. However, he added he could still hear some noise outside the facility.

Eric Oare, a resident who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, volunteered to be a liaison between Sheepdog Firearms and the residents of his neighborhood.

Oare spoke at the Aug. 8 council meeting about his concerns about the issue.

“I’m concerned about our home values,” Oare said last month. “If you’re standing there and you’re trying to sell your house and you hear gunshots as loud as they can be, I would not want to move in there.”

Following the meeting, the three area residents who spoke out on the matter said he was pleased with the city officials responsiveness to the problem and willingness to communicate with them in the future.

At the Aug. 8 city council meeting, Choat told concerned citizens that in the council minutes from April 14, 2015 when plans for the indoor shooting range were discussed, the official record of that meeting indicated that city officials were “assured it would be soundproof.”

Stotser urged the concerned citizens at Tuesday’s meeting to visit the shooting range to see what is being done to make the building soundproof.

In August, Michael Lombardo, one of the owners of Sheepdog Firearms, said “We are adamantly working on figuring this problem out.”