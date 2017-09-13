Trussville Council changes schedule to compensate for runoff election; announces called meeting, workshop

By David Lazenby

Editor

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Trussville City Council, officials revealed a change of plans for its second meeting of the month of September.

Because a runoff election for the state’s vacant Senate seat will be held on Sept. 26, the day on which the council would normally hold a semi-monthly meeting, the council plans to instead meet at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21.

The Council’s planned workshop will still be held on Sept. 21 as planned. However, in order to allow city officials extra time to review the meeting agenda, the workshop will start 30 minutes earlier than normal; at 5 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.

Today, Trussville City Clerk Lynn Porter announced the council will also hold a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Monday for the purpose of reviewing the city’s budget for the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

Also, Porter announced the council will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 to discuss a development agreement for Edgar’s Bakery, which plans to do business in downtown Trussville at 156 Main Street, the former location of a Sticks and Stuff furniture store.

Also meeting this month is Trussville’s Telecommunications Committee. That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Members of the committee will consider at the meeting a cell tower application for ForeSite Towers on property at 6675 Roper Road.