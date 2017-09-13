Two arrested for trafficking methamphetamine in North Jefferson County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The search for a fugitive resulted in the arrest on Tuesday of two people for trafficking meth in northern Jefferson County.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies went to a home in the 8800 block of Emerald Lake Drive West to serve a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Glenn Allen Shoemaker Jr.

Shoemaker is wanted for a felony probation violation on an original charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

Deputies were allowed into the residence to search for Shoemaker. He was not located at the residence. While deputies were searching for Shoemaker they discovered an amount of of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit were called and came to the scene with a search warrant for the residence.

During the subsequent search for drugs, investigators discovered six ounces of methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, two slot machines, body armor and 11 guns.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $16,800.

Keith Allen Wade,44, and Karen Amy Wade, 42, were both arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Both remain in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $112,000 each.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.