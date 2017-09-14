Back In Motion strives to make its clients feel comfortable

By David Lazenby

Editor

SPRINGVILLE – From outside the front door of Back In Motion Physical Therapy, you may not realize that inside is a thriving, state of the art outpatient physical therapy clinic.

The owner, Scott Deuel, PT MHSc ATC MTC opened the clinic over 17 years ago and has over 25 years of PT experience. “We wanted to provide quality, one-on-one treatment to Springville residents and the surrounding communities” said Deuel. Since then Back In Motion has developed a reputation for results that attract patients from Argo, Trussville, Center Point, Clay and beyond. “Since we work closely with many physicians in Birmingham and Gadsden, we see people from Jefferson, Blount and Etowah counties, not just St. Clair” Deuel adds.

Deuel is part of a duo of physical therapists at Back in Motion that includes Lindsey Deweese PT DPT, a lifelong Springville resident, a former dual sport athlete at Gadsden State and a graduate of UAB doctor of physical therapy program.

Deweese said that her focus is improving patient’s health. “A lot of people come to us because they are in pain. But we also have people come to use because they want to be better at what they do, whether they run, do Crossfit, or any number of other physical activities” she said.

The 1,800 square foot clinic has all the typical equipment you see in a PT office but also has some specialty equipment including an indoor swimming pool, Solo Step harness system, computerized decompression table, and a laser motion guidance system. Deuel says the clinic invests in equipment which will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our treatment. “We want our patients to feel and move better as quickly as possible” he said.

Although the equipment is helpful, Deweese feels like their specialty training in manual therapy is crucial to their patient’s success. “We provide hands on treatment to all of our patients which may include manipulation, dry needling, cupping, fascial release, massage, and numerous other manual techniques.” Deuel agrees “Our manual techniques allow us to make an immediate difference with our patients.”

Back In Motion treats people with many types of physical problems including acute/chronic back pain, rotator cuff impingement, knee osteoarthritis, and ankle sprain just to name of few. “We see people that are trying to avoid surgery and people that have had surgery” Deuel says. The clinic also offers specialty programs that include balance training, gait analysis, functional movement screens and selective functional movement assessments.

When calling the clinic, you will most likely speak with Amy Carter, office manager, who has been at Back In Motion for 14 years. She will help you get scheduled for an appointment and review your insurance coverage. “I want people to feel comfortable as soon as they enter the clinic. I try to help them with all of their insurance questions” she said.

Back in Motion is not a family business, but it sure feels that way after you spend a few minutes with them.