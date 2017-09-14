Help sought by Birmingham Police in murder case

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Clues are being sought by investigators from the Birmingham Police Department in the homicide of a man, according to WVTM 13. The murder occurred on Sept. 13.

The victim was identified as Demorris Sealy, 32. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the back at the 800 block of 44th Place North. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Anyone with information on the case are asked to call the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.