Jefferson Titles and Closing to hold grand opening today in Trussville

A business celebrating its new location in downtown Trussville today invites the public to come by for live music, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

The grand opening of Jefferson Titles and Closings, located at 183 Main Street, Suite B, will be held from 4-7 p.m. today.

The company, now celebrating its 50th year in business, is one of the oldest, most experienced title and closing service providers in the state of Alabama, according to the company’s website.