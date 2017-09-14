Trussville woman charged with marijuana possession after plants found at Carrington Lakes home

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The newest member of the police force in Trussville played a key role in the arrest of a Trussville woman on marijuana possession charges on Wednesday.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, members of Trussville Police Department’s SRT along with detectives and Trussville PD’s new K9 addition “Leo” served a narcotics search warrant in the 8600 block of Highlands Drive, in the Carrington Lakes neighborhood.

A search of the residence produced two marijuana plants, marijuana packaged in plastic baggies, digital scales used to weigh the marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

Monique Deangela Hosea, 26, of Trussville, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held at the Trussville City Jail. Warrants were obtained through the St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office and the bond was set at $3000.

Trussville police officer Nate Holloway and his K9 partner Leo recently completed an intense seven week training program at Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Center in Northport. Leo is a 21-month-old Belgium Malinois who is trained in narcotics detection and tracking.