Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons devoted to providing high-quality patient care

By David Lazenby

Editor

The providers at Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons are dedicated to providing the highest quality care to patients experiencing problems with arthritis, sports injuries, fractures, and other conditions. A visit to their clinic tmakes it clear why so many local families trust Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons’ orthopedic doctors.

“At Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons, we believe in offering quality healthcare to our patients” a spokesperson stated on the website for AOS.

“This commitment has allowed us to ensure our patients’ needs are met. You can visit our physical therapy clinic to talk to our doctors during our open hours. We are also available by phone to receive your calls.”

The doctors at Alabama Ortopaedic Surgeons have more than 60 years of combined experience in their specialties.

The doctors offer treatment of arthritic conditions, fractures and trauma, sports injuries, and diabetic foot ulcers. The practice conducts surgical operations on hands, feet,ankles, shoulders, and spines.

Services offered by Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons include the following:

•Treatment of Arthritic

Conditions

•Total Joint Replacements

•Fractures and Soft Tissue Trauma

•Treatment of Sports

Injuries

•Stem Cell Injection

(AmnioFix)

•Spine Surgery

•Foot and Ankle Surgery

•General Hand Surgery

•Arthroscopic Surgery

•Shoulder Surgery

Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons also offers on-site comprehensive physical therapy.

“Our physical therapists can help our patients recuperate from a wide variety of injuries,” the practice’s website states.

The practice also offers its patients joint replacement educational classes.

“If you are planning on having a joint replacement, attending these classes will help you prepare for the surgery, both before and after. Our staff will answer questions and address concerns you have about the process.”

The doctors on the team at Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons include Donald H. Slappey, Jr., M.D., F. Spain Hodges, M.D., Jason D. Cobb, M.D., Timothy A. Cool, M.D., Jerry V. Ambrosia, M.D.

Also part of the staff at Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons is nurse practitioner Madison Hoyle.

Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons is located at 52 Medical Park East Dr. Suite 220, Birmingham, AL, 35235.

To contact the practice, call 205-838-4747 or send an email to front.office@aosbones.com. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is open on Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit the website of Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons at alabamaorthopaedicsurgeons.com

Alabama Orthopaedic Surgeons also has offices in Oneonta and Pell City.