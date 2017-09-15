Child bitten in front yard of Hoover home by copperhead
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
A 7-year-old boy was bitten on the toe by a copperhead Thursday while playing in the front yard of a Hoover home.
The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Ross Bridge Parkway and Highway 150, according to a report from Carol Robinson.
The boy’s family rushed the child to a nearby fire station. From there, he was taken to Children’s of Alabama. He is is stable condition.
The family from elsewhere was staying with friends in Hoover.
Robinson wrote the boy is the second child bitten by a copperhead in the Birmingham area in just over a week.
Last week, a Mountain Brook girl, Anna Claire Pledger, 8, was twice bitten by a copperhead as she directed her younger siblings to run to safety.
While copperheads are poisonous, they are the least venomous snake in Alabama, according to the website for Children’s of Alabama.
