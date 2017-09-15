Fairfield ABC store that made news after tornado robbed at gunpoint

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

An ABC liquor store in Fairfield, which was rebuilt recently after a June tornado destroyed the facility while sparing a central rack of glass bottles, was robbed by a long gunman Thursday.

The suspect robbed the store around 10 p.m. and fled. According to reporter Carol Robinson, police say their investigation has produced several leads.

The store reopened Aug. 30.

The bottles of booze that remained upright despite destruction all around were eventually smashed. State officials feared unseen damage could have been done to bottles of booze said to be workth about $287,000.

Officials declined to comment on how much money was taken during Thursday’s robbery.