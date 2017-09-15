Jefferson Title and Closing opens in Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday hosted a ribbon cutting for Jefferson Title and Closing Services to announce the business’ new office.

Jefferson Title and Closing Services is located at 183 Main Street, Suite B, in Trussville. The company was established in 1967 and is celebrating its 50th year in the Birmingham area.

According to its website, the company’s mission is to provide superior service in the field of Closing Services, Title Search, and Title Insurance. They strive for excellence in providing these services and endeavor to earn the trust, loyalty, and goodwill of all they serve. For more information, please call (205) 508-5713 or visit www.jeffersontitlecorp.com.

On-hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony were Jefferson Title President/CEO Bruce Bright; Vice President of Closing Operations Amye von Seebach; Managing Closing Attorney Nicholas D. Leslie; Account Executive Kristi Kourmoulis; and Closing Coordinator Karen “Kay” Flynn; Trussville Councilman Alan Taylor; TACC Board Member Jay Mather; TACC Executive Director Diane Poole and Membership Coordinator June Mathews; Chamber Ambassador Meagan Welch; and several staff and friends.