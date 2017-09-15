 [fiatalert]
Man killed in crash in western Jefferson County

Posted by: Posted date: September 15, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reportes

A man was killed today in a single-vehicle wreck in western Jefferson County, according to a report from al.com reporter Carol Robinson.

The name of the deceased has not been named until his family can be notified.

Officials responded just before 6 a.m. to the  accident near the intersection of Bessemer-Johns Road and Kings Lane near Hueytown.

The driver had suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was apparently traveling north on Bessemer-Johns Road when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and struck a tree.

