Man killed in crash in western Jefferson County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reportes

A man was killed today in a single-vehicle wreck in western Jefferson County, according to a report from al.com reporter Carol Robinson.

The name of the deceased has not been named until his family can be notified.

Officials responded just before 6 a.m. to the accident near the intersection of Bessemer-Johns Road and Kings Lane near Hueytown.

The driver had suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was apparently traveling north on Bessemer-Johns Road when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and struck a tree.

=