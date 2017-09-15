Springville to hold public hearing Monday on cable franchise ordinance

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

The Springville City Council is holding a public hearing at City Hall on Monday to hear comments related to the cable franchise ordinance for Charter Communications, LLC.

The city is in the process of renegotiating their contract with Charter.

Following the public hearing, the council will take action on the renegotiation at its regularly scheduled council meeting.

The hearing is open to the public. Anyone in favor or opposition of this ordinance is encouraged to attend and will have an opportunity to be heard.

The public hearing and council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Springville City Hall located at 160 Walker Drive.