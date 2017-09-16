AHSAA HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
CLASS 7
Auburn 21, Prattville 6
Bob Jones 17, Sparkman 14
Davidson 28, Baker 0
Fairhope 17, Theodore 14
Foley 31, Alma Bryant 13
Gadsden City 38, James Clemens 35
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Grissom 7
Hoover 27, Spain Park 24
Huffman 32, Tuscaloosa County 28
Huntsville 24, Buckhorn 14
Jeff Davis 38, Enterprise 35
Lee-Montgomery 40, Smiths Station 0
Murphy 48, Mary Montgomery 12
Thompson 40, Mountain Brook 13
Vestavia Hills 7, Oak Mountain 0
CLASS 6A
Albertville 28, Brewer 14
Austin 63, Hazel Green 21
Benjamin Russell 27, Chelsea 0
Carver-Montgomery 48, Dothan 20
Daphne 22, LeFlore 0
Decatur 35, Columbia 6
Florence 35, Hartselle 14
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 37, Bessemer City 7
Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 0
McAdory 33, Paul Bryant 7
Minor 27, Center Point 26
Muscle Shoals 35, Athens 14
Northridge 33, Brookwood 14
Opelika 41, Chilton County 14
Oxford 38, Cullman 14
Park Crossing 47, Northview 9
Parker 24, John Carroll Catholic 17
Pelham 29, Helena 25
Pell City 28, Southside-Gadsden 21
Pinson Valley 34, Clay-Chalkville 32
Ramsay 26, Hueytown 10
Saraland 42, Blount 14
Selma 28, Dallas County 12
Sidney Lanier 51, Russell County 7
Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 20
Wetumpka 40, Stanhope Elmore 13
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 42, Boaz 14
Beauregard 61, Sylacauga 35
Briarwood Christian 34, Wenonah 0
Calera 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
Carroll 29, Headland 0
Charles Henderson 27, Greenville 24
Crossville 34, Arab 25
Demopolis 53, Marbury 6
East Limestone 51, Ardmore 26
Etowah 26, Guntersville 21
Eufaula 28, Central Clay County 23
Fairfield 32, Woodlawn 14
Gulf Shores 37, B.C. Rain 20
Hayden 30, Curry 28 (OT)
Jackson 28, Wilcox Central 0
Lawrence County 25, Russellville 6
Lee-Huntsville 23, Brooks 0
Mae Jemison 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Mortimer Jordan 31, Corner 10
Rehobeth 28, B.T. Washington 8
Scottsboro 35, Douglas 0
Shelby County 27, Moody 21
St. Clair County 29, Pleasant Grove 20
St. Paul’s Episcopal 9, Williamson 0
Sumter Central 26, Jemison 23
Talladega 37, Lincoln 34
Valley 13, Cleburne County 0
Vigor 35, Faith Academy 7
West Point 49, Springville 7
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 34, Dale County 27
Andalusia 27, UMS-Wright 21 (OT)
Ashford 7, Bullock County 6
Ashville 21, Oneonta 14
Bibb County 20, Northside 13
Central-Florence 72, Priceville 7
Cherokee County 15, Anniston 12 (OT)
Cordova 38, Haleyville 23
Elmore County 28, Handley 14
Escambia County 26, Monroe County 8
Fayette County 22, Dora 20
Good Hope 33, Hamilton 28
Greensboro 28, West Blocton 6
Hale County 30, Oak Grove 27
Jacksonville 28, Hokes Bluff 27
Leeds 42, Dadeville 14
Madison Academy 24, Randolph 6
Madison County 21, North Jackson 19
Munford 54, Holtville 0
Rogers 44, West Limestone 7
Saks 34, White Plains 0
Sardis 46, Geraldine 27
Sipsey Valley 35, Holt 6
Tallassee 28, Childersburg 19
Trinity Presbyterian 32, Montgomery Catholic 22
Westminster Christian 40, DAR 23
Wilson 44, Danville 21
CLASS 3A
American Christian 37, Carbon Hill 16
Clarke County 50, Flomaton 14
Colbert County 50, Elkmont 6
Cottage Hill Christian 17, Excel 6
Daleville 28, Houston Academy 8
Fultondale 46, Saint James 21
Geneva 14, Slocomb 7
Gordo 20, Midfield 6
Holly Pond 36, Susan Moore 20
J.B. Pennington 20, Locust Fork 14
Lauderdale County 55, East Lawrence 0
Lexington 12, Clements 0
Mobile Christian 27, Bayside Academy 17
Montevallo 42, B.B. Comer 12
Montgomery Academy 31, Pike County 7
North Sand Mountain 39, Brindlee Mountain 7
Oakman 21, Greene County 20
Ohatchee 21, Pleasant Valley 13
Piedmont 41, Randolph County 31
Plainview 42, Pisgah 0
Prattville Christian 40, Central Coosa 0
Providence Christian 27, Straughn 7
Southside-Selma 24, Beulah 18
Sylvania 35, New Hope 0
T.R. Miller 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen 15
Vinemont 21, Hanceville 20
Weaver 42, Walter Wellborn 13
West Morgan 45, Colbert Heights 25
Wicksburg 41, Opp 0
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 38, Cottonwood 14
Aliceville 14, Francis Marion 6
Ariton 41, Geneva County 28
Central-Hayneville 62, Calhoun 0
Cleveland 31, West End 20
Collinsville 41, Gaston 0
Elba 28, Samson 0
Fyffe 54, Westbrook Christian 6
Goshen 27, Luverne 13
G.W. Long 47, Barbour County 6
J.U. Blacksher 37, Choctaw County 6
Keith 42, Billingsley 36
LaFayette 44, Fayetteville 7
Lamar County 55, Mars Hill Bible 14
Lanett 55, Vincent 14
Leroy 28, Citronelle 6
New Brockton 47, Zion Chapel 0
Ranburne 13, Woodland 12
Red Bay 32, Hatton 30
Reeltown 22, Horseshoe Bend 12
Sand Rock 28, Ider 0
Section 44, Asbury 0
Sheffield 35, Phil Campbell 14
Southern Choctaw 39, Washington County 15
St. Luke’s Episcopal 40, Chickasaw 20
Tarrant 33, Falkville 14
Thorsby 48, Verbena 0
Winston County 32, Tanner 27
CLASS 1A
Addison 44, Sumiton Christian 7
A.L. Johnson 42, Fruitdale 22
Brantley 46, Pleasant Home 8
Cedar Bluff 47, Gaylesville 8
Decatur Heritage 26, Meek 21
Florala 67, Red Level 28
Georgiana 60, Kinston 8
Hackleburg 48, Tharptown 17
Holy Spirit Catholic 54, Brilliant 0
Houston County 55, McKenzie 0
Isabella 46, Autaugaville 6
Linden 46, McIntosh 8
Loachapoka 44, Ellwood Christian 0
Maplesville 70, Highland Home 19
Meek 15, R.A. Hubbard 14
Millry 40, JF Shields 8
Notasulga 34, RC Hatch 20
Phillips 32, Vina 6
Pickens County 44, Marion County 14
Ragland 67, Coosa Christian 25
South Lamar 34, Berry 0
Spring Garden 40, Woodville 0
Sweet Water 27, Marengo 0
Valley Head 33, Alabama School/Deaf 20
Victory Christian 49, Appalachian 35
Wadley 53, Talladega County Central 6
Waterloo 48, Shoals Christian 0
Winterboro 36, Donoho 14