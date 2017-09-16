Birmingham woman stabbed to death by female involved in fight with victim’s son

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Birmingham woman was stabbed to death Friday night, allegedly by a woman who earlier in the night was involved in an altercation with the victim’s son at an east Birmingham gas station.

According to reporter Carol Robinson, Hoyfield’s death is the 72nd homicide in Birmingham this year.Rashaunda Holyfield, 37, was taken to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Holyfield was stabbed at the 7700 block of Third Avenue South. The woman who had allegedly gotten into a physical altercation with Holyfield’s son reportedly drove to Holyfield’s home where the women got into a fight.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Holyfield multiple times. No arrest has been made in the case.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Birmingham police homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.