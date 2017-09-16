Center Point carjacking victim says city has become more dangerous during last decade

The victim, Amber Robinson, says since she moved to Center Point 10 years ago, the city has become a more dangerous place to live.

Robinson said she was approached by two men with guns moments after pulling into her driveway Friday morning.

The armed gunmen took her car and purse that contained cask banking cards and her cell phone.

Hours later, police located the vehicle abandoned in Bessemer.

The gunmen are still at large as Jefferson County law enforcement officials continues to investigate.