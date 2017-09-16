Center Point carjacking victim says city has become more dangerous during last decade
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
A Center Point mother-of-two reported was carjacked at gunpoint Friday morning.
The victim, Amber Robinson, says since she moved to Center Point 10 years ago, the city has become a more dangerous place to live.
Robinson said she was approached by two men with guns moments after pulling into her driveway Friday morning.
The armed gunmen took her car and purse that contained cask banking cards and her cell phone.
Hours later, police located the vehicle abandoned in Bessemer.
The gunmen are still at large as Jefferson County law enforcement officials continues to investigate.
Comments
Yes, B’HAM city crud moved in.
Its always been a bad place to live in Center point , I move away from there in 96
If you drive through the area where homes with mowed lawns…wooded areas… litter free streets and businesses once were… you now find abandoned homes… taxpayer subsidized housing/apartments … broken down cars in the street and a few tastelessly lit businesses…
I’m say Ms. Robinson is correct and that Trussville is next…