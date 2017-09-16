Home invasion suspect shot and killed, 2nd suspect flees scene

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in the 200 block of Bayview Drive last night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the home. An adult female caller reported that her husband had yelled from the back of her home for her to call 911 and then she had heard what she believed to be a gunshot.

Deputies arrived to find an adult male victim dead on the floor in the house. The adult male homeowner was suffering from cut to his head. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Information at the scene was that the male homeowner and a friend were in a side room of the home visiting. Two armed men forced their way into the door and tried to rob them. The homeowner and his friend began fighting with the suspects.

The homeowner was struck in in the head with a handgun. During the struggle, a shot was fired. One of the suspects was struck and fell to the floor. The second suspect fled to a waiting vehicle and was driven away by a third unknown suspect. The suspect vehicle was described as a full sized gray Ford pickup.

The wounded suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.