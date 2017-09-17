1 killed in Fairfield shooting

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Shots rang out in downtown Fairfield Saturday night, resulting in one casualty. a

The shooting near city hall occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Gary Avenue according to reporter Carol Robinson

Witnesses say it appeared two vehicles were driving on Gary Avenue when gunfire came from one of the vehicles. After the vehicle shot upon wrecked, the other vehicle turned around and returned to fire more shots.

The victim shot in the chest has not been identified. However, authorities say the person killed was an adult black male. First responders were unable to keep the man alive.

Another man in the car with the victim at the time of the shooting was reportedly not injured.