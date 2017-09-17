29-year-old killed in Wednesday crash, discovered on Sunday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

FAYETTE COUNTY –A 29-year-old Jasper man was killed in Fayette County when his 2012 Honda Accord left the road and struck a utility pole before hitting a tree at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to the Alabama State Troopers office, the crash scene was located Sunday. The victim was identified as Hunter Oakley Bray.

Bray, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Fayette County 63, one mile north of Berry.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.