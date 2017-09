From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a Double Springs man.

Christopher Allen Turner, 41, was killed when the 2001 Volvo truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Turner, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 243, 12 miles south of Russellville.