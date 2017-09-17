Pinson Valley’s Lord, Padgett win Mortimer Jordan Invitational races

By David Knox

Sports Editor

Two Pinson Valley student athletes won their divisions at the Mortimer Jordan Invitational cross country meet last week.

The Pinson Valley boys team finished second in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational No. 1 on Sept. 6. J.B. Pennington took first with 41 points while Pinson had 54.

Sophomore Seth Lord took first in the boys 5K race, running the course in 18:20.4. Junior George Vazquez was seventh.

Pinson Valley’s Tatiana Padgett won the girls race. The senior covered the 5K distance in 22:26.91. The girls did not score as a team.

Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville and Center Point were scheduled for the Gardendale Invitational on Tuesday but it was postponed due to the Jefferson County Schools’ closure for inclement weather associated with Hurricane Irma.