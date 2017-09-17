St. Clair County assists Springville in sharing GIS data

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

The Springville Council on Tuesday appointed Fire Chief Richard Harvey as the city’s Geographic Information System liaison to represent the city.

Springville city clerk Kelli Lee Harvey is ideal for the job because of his vast knowledge of the city’s layout.

“Richard is very interested in this system and working with the county,” she said.

Harvey, with the assistance of St. Clair County, will be trained on ArcGIS, which provides members with the ability to collaborate with staff, interact in the field and receive input from the community.

This GIS technology is currently helping surrounding municipalities understand how it can be integrated to improve their existing workflows and in turn, allow more resources that benefit the community and employees.

There are already many resources available to St. Clair County residents including information on public storm shelters, road construction, school finder, parcel viewer, animal control activity, elevation, drought monitor, flood map, parcel explorer and other applications.

Visit stclairco.com and click “GIS Mapping” to learn more.