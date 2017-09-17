Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club inducts new member

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club inducted another new member at its weekly meeting on Wednesday.

New member Kenny Jno-Finn of EW Motion Therapy was inducted at the meeting. Kenny is the sixth new member inducted this month.

Also at the same meeting, long-time Rotarian John Griscom was recognized as being a Paul Harris Fellow +8. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, increments of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. It was established in 1957 to show appreciation for and encourage substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program.

The Club meets at Spare Time Entertainment located at 3600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.