UAB downs Coastal Carolina 30-23

From UABSports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Four rushing touchdowns and three interceptions propelled the UAB football team to its second win of the season as the Blazers defeated Coastal Carolina 30-23 on Saturday at Legion Field.

The defense played a big role in securing the team’s second win of the season, holding Coastal Carolina to a season-low 23 points. The defensive effort was paced by Broderick Thomas who recorded a team-high nine tackles. Fellow defensive back Darious Williams also had a big day, accounting for eight total tackles and a career-best three tackles for loss.

Tevin Crews , Fitzgerald Mofor and Mar’Sean Diggs each recorded an interception in the victory, marking the first time a Blazer defense posted three interceptions since Sept. 13, 2014 against Alabama A&M.

Offensively, the Blazers were once again propelled by their running game as three separate rushers found the end zone. Quarterback A.J. Erdely ran for 38 yards and scored his Conference USA-leading fifth rushing touchdown.

Erdely is now tied with Thomas Cox and Rodney Hudson for the fifth-most single-season rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in school history.

Freshman running back Spencer Brown added two touchdowns on 16 carries for 51 yards, while fellow rusher Carlos Stephens recorded his first rushing touchdown as a Blazer to compliment 44 yards on the day.

Andre Wilson led all receivers with three receptions for 43 yards.

UAB compiled 274 yards of total offense with 169 of those coming on the ground. Coastal Carolina had 327 yards of offense, but the UAB defense tallied nine tackles for loss and had six pass breakups.

UAB (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Erdely led the Blazers down the field on the game’s opening possession and scored from seven yards out to put the Blazers ahead 7-0.

Brown tacked on another first-quarter touchdown for the Blazers, spinning his way into the end zone from 11 yards out. However, the ensuing PAT by Nick Vogel was blocked and returned 98 yards by Preston Carey for two points to put the Chanticleers on the board at 13-2.

Coastal Carolina (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) tacked on three more points off the leg of placekicker Evan Rabon who converted from 39 yards out to cut the lead to 13-5 with 8:58 to play in the first half.

Vogel connected on a 21-yard field goal with 27 seconds remaining in the first half to put the Blazers up 16-5 at halftime. Vogel has made all three of his field goal attempts this season.

Following an interception by Tevin Crews on Coastal Carolina’s opening drive of the second half, the Blazers’ offense jumped into high gear and scored in just two plays as Carlos Stephens found the end zone from 26 yards out to extend the UAB lead to 23-5.

The Chanticleers slowed the game down on their next possession, capping off a 12-play, 83-yard drive with a one-yard rush by Osharmar Abercrombie. A successful two-point conversion by Chris Jones then cut the lead to 23-13 with 5:54 remaining in the third period.

Rabon then made the score 23-16 with 8:56 remaining in the game after hitting his second field goal of the day, this time from 33 yards out.

Brown added his second rushing touchdown with just under three minutes to play as he scampered in from three yards out to give the Green and Gold a 30-16 lead to cap a 64-yard drive.

Coastal Carolina answered the score with one of its own with 1:19 remaining as Abercrombie scored his second one-yard rushing touchdown to cut the lead to 30-23.

The Chanticleers attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by the Blazers. CCU forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 13 seconds remaining on its own 31 and was unable to put together a scoring threat in the two plays they ran.

UAB returns to action next Saturday, Sept. 23, as the Blazers head to Denton, Texas, to take on the North Texas Mean Green. Kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. CST on beIN.