Birmingham man arrested in east Jefferson County for drug trafficking
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM – According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, police have arrested a man in eastern Jefferson County for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs after his car was stopped for a tag violation.
Keylands Dewayne Turner, 30, was stopped by deputies on Sept. 16 for a tag violation at the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE. When deputies approached the vehicle they observed the driver throwing out a paper bag.
Marijuana, alprozalam, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and a scale were found inside the bag. Further search of the vehicle revealed prescription medication inside.
Turner was arrested and booked into Jefferson County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. He has been charged with two counts of trafficking illegal drugs.
Comments
Yeah, throwing out your bag of dope after you get stopped is not suspicious at all.
Dam Key
Child rapist don’t get bond that high…. He is am idiot for doing it in the first place!
Keep him locked up
Lock him up and throw away the key.