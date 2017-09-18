Birmingham man arrested in east Jefferson County for drug trafficking

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: September 18, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, police have arrested a man in eastern Jefferson County for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs after his car was stopped for a tag violation.

Keylands Dewayne Turner. Photo from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keylands Dewayne Turner, 30, was stopped by deputies on Sept. 16 for a tag violation at the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE. When deputies approached the vehicle they observed the driver throwing out a paper bag.

Marijuana, alprozalam, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and a scale were found inside the bag. Further search of the vehicle revealed prescription medication inside.

Turner was arrested and booked into Jefferson County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. He has been charged with two counts of trafficking illegal drugs.

Comments

  1. Dennis Sherrod says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Yeah, throwing out your bag of dope after you get stopped is not suspicious at all.

  2. Tamika McDonald says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Dam Key

  3. Cindy Buckner says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Child rapist don’t get bond that high…. He is am idiot for doing it in the first place!

  4. Debra Johnson Spurlin says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Keep him locked up

  5. Bonnie Gunter says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Lock him up and throw away the key.

